Hilary Duff gives birth to third child, reveals name her name with family photo

Washington [US], March 28 (ANI): American actor Hilary Duff has given birth to her third child.

The 33-year-old star shared the happy news on her Instagram on Saturday (local time).

"Mae James Bair - We LOVE you beauty," she wrote along with the date -- March 24, the day when the little one was born.



The 'Lizzie McGuire' alum shared a black-and-white photo of her now family of five.

In the photo, Duff is seen sitting in an inflatable bathtub filled with water, holding the new-born in her arms. Duff is seen surrounded by her other daughter, 2-year-old Banks, 9-year-old son Luca and husband, Matthew Koma.



Several celebrities reacted to the 'Agent Cody Banks' star's post on Saturday.

"So beautiful! Congratulations!! Ashlee Simpson Ross said.

"Congratulations mama!!!" Sophie Turner wrote.

"Omg, how amazing this is! Congratulations," Jenna Dewan commented.

'Married at First Sight' alum Jamie Otis added: "CONGRATS MAMA! Women are so incredibly strong. You literally just grew the cutest tiny human and birthed it! It will never cease to amaze the power of a woman. Enjoy that precious babe!

The actor first announced her third pregnancy in October, writing on Instagram, "We are growing!!! Mostly me..."

As reported by Fox News, Mae is Duff's second child with Koma, whom she married in December 2019. She shares her son, Luca, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. (ANI)

