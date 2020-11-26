Hilary Duff reunites with kids after coronavirus scare

Washington [US], November 26 (ANI): American actor-songwriter Hilary Duff who is expecting her third child, reunited with her two children after quarantining due to the coronavirus scare.

As she met her two children after almost a week, the 'Lizzie McGuire,' actor posted a picture of herself with her two children wrapped in her arms on Instagram story.

"NOT TOTALLY IN THE CLEAR BUT LOOKING POSITIVE AND BY THAT I MEAN NEGATIVE," she wrote along with the picture.



According to E! News, Duff is mother to two children, Luca Cruz Comrie who she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, and Banks Violet Bair, whom she shares with her husband Matthew Koma.

Earlier, the 'Younger,' star had posted a picture of herself getting tested for coronavirus.

According to E! News, Duff had on Saturday revealed that she was exposed to coronavirus and hence was quarantining so that she does not expose her children to the virus. (ANI)

