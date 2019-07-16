Hilary Duff's fiance Matthew Koma thinks he resembles Tom Selleck

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Hilary Duff recently shared a family photo on social media and her fiance Matthew Koma thinks he looks like Tom Selleck in the picture.

On Monday, the 'Lizzie McGuire' actor shared a family photo on Instagram featuring her fiance and her two kids, 7-year-old Luca Cruz, which she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and her newborn daughter banks.

The picture shows Duff holding her daughter in her arms, while her son and Koma sit on either side of her.

"Morning gang," the actor captioned the picture.

Sporting a mustache instead of his usual scruff Koma looks unrecognizable in the picture. Realising the same the American singer-songwriter took a jibe at his own look and commented, "Where'd you meet Tom Selleck," referring to the popular 'Magnum, P.I.' and 'Midway' actor.

Duff and husband Matthew Koma welcomed their daughter on October 25 last year. Months after the baby news, Koma popped the question in May and Hilary Duff said yes. The two announced the news on social media. (ANI)

