Hilary Swank joins action-thriller 'The Hunt' cast

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): American actor Hilary Swank is all set to join the cast of politically charged action-thriller 'The Hunt'.

Coming from screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse, the film's cast already include Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley and Glenn Howerton, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Craig Zobel, who had previously worked with Lindelof and Cuse on HBO's 'The Leftovers', will helm the movie.

The film is expected to roll out soon as Universal has scheduled it for a September 27 release.

Jason Blum will be producing, alongside Lindelof and Cuse and Zobel will be the executive producers.

Swank is a two-time Oscar winner popularly known for her role in 'Boys Don't Cry', 'I Am Mother' and 'Million Dollar Baby'.

Her other stints include Netflix's upcoming space drama 'Away' for which she has been roped in to play the lead.

The series is loosely inspired by Chris Jones' article of the same name and is described as being about hope, humanity and how we need one another if we are to embark on a journey of achieving impossible things.

Netflix has issued a 10-episode order for the show. Apart from starring as the main lead, Swank will also serve as executive producer. (ANI)

