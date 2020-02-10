Hildur Gudnadottir becomes third female composer to win Oscar for original score

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): Marking the first Oscar award for Todd Phillips's cinematic marvel 'Joker', Hildur Gudnadottir won the prestigious award for the category of Best Original Score on Sunday (local time).

Guonadottir is the third female composer to win the award in the category and the first was back in 1997.

"To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, and daughters, who hear music pumping within...please speak up. We need to hear your voices," said the composer while accepting the award.

Other nominees in the category were Thomas Newman for '1917', Alexandre Desplat for 'Little Women', Randy Newman for 'Marriage Story' and 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.

Guonadottir also won the Golden Globe in the Best Original Score category earlier this year.

Phillips-directorial 'Joker' offers a new take on the original story of the rise of Batman's maniacal arch-enemy, Joker, painting a dark portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian's descent into madness.

The film also ruled Oscar award nominations with a sweeping 11 nods.

The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatres, Los Angeles, California. (ANI)

