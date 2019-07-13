Hillary Duff
Hillary Duff

Hillary Duff opens up about motherhood at young age, calls it "isolating"

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American actor-singer Hilary Duff opened up about the challenges of being a mother at a young age.
During an episode of The Motherly Podcast, the 31-year-old star revealed becoming a mother at just the age of 24 years was pretty "isolating," reported People.
The actor welcomed her first child, son Luca Cruz with ex-husband Mike Comrie in 2012.
"It was a little isolating in the beginning because I didn't have any friends that had babies yet," Duff said.
"But I had been working for such a long time that it felt like a natural step for me and I always knew I wanted to be a mom and I always knew that was going to be my number one priority in life. So, I felt ready on some fronts and a little scared on others," she explained.
Duff, who seemed to be at her candid best, added, "I only got scared one I was pregnant, you know, thinking like, 'Oh this is actually really happening. What if this? What if that?"
Duff went on to say that once Luca arrived everything in her life changed.
"I did feel like after I had him, I lost a big chunk of my identity for maybe the first year and a half," Duff said, adding that it wasn't necessarily a "negative thing."
However, she admitted, "At times, I was sad about it, but you know it's full on. I don't remember setting him down for the first three months of life. I was obsessively goggling things and I just took it really seriously that I didn't realize how all-encompassing it would be."
"I knew it was the most important, the biggest job in the world but you know, it looks very different once you're just in the household with the baby by yourself all the time," she added.
Nonetheless, Duff said that being a mother has been "the happiest and most beautiful experiences."
Duff said being a mother at a young age has been "shocking and it was also the happiest, most beautiful experiences, so those two things butting up against each other is quite a strange mix sometimes."
"Once you do find yourself again, you have the biggest thing under your belt that nobody can take away from you and you're so confident," Duff said of getting her identity back.
She also noted that being a mother makes her feel like a "superwoman."
"I did spin it as a positive thing because sitting in it when it was happening maybe I was a little sad about it and I didn't feel like I had anyone to go through the experience with, but then I came out on the other side. I'm like, I'm a freaking superwoman and I can do anything and I have confidence for days," she added.
Duff split with Comrie in 2016. The actor has since welcomed another child, daughter Banks with fiance Matthew Koma.
Duff also reflected on how her postpartum wardrobe of choice -- high waisted sweatpants and jeans -- was her nightmare outfit during her teenage 'Lizzie McGuire' years, when low-waisted Juicy Couture sweatsuits and her beloved Frankie B jeans were the most fashionable outfits out there.
"I was thinking if I told my 14-year-old self that I would hang out in sweatpants that cover my belly button I think I would have vomited on the spot and laughed in your face. My Frankie B's were lyfe (who's with me?)," she joked.
Duff's body image has come a long way since her time on the iconic Disney Channel show. In those days, she used to restrict her food choices to achieve a look that Duff now says was "too thin" and "unhappy."
The actor said that those thoughts continued in the months after she gave birth to Luca, but she has since learned to embrace her body. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:58 IST

Ray Diaz arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Actor and social media star Ray Diaz was arrested on Friday on suspicion of sexual assault after videos posted on social media allegedly showed him berating, threatening and hitting a teenager purported to be his girlfriend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:29 IST

Kumail Nanjiani apologises to Conan O'Brien for cancelling last-minute

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani apologised to American TV host Conan O'Brien after the talk show host hilariously called him a "troublesome diva" for cancelling his appearance on 'Conan'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 19:38 IST

R Kelly ordered to be held in jail through weekend

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Singer-songwriter R Kelly made a brief appearance in Chicago federal court on Friday and was ordered to be held in jail at least through the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:52 IST

Aubrey O'Day calls Donald Trump Jr. her "soulmate"

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Aubrey O'Day openly discussed her rumoured relationship with Donald Trump Jr., calling him her "soulmate."

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:45 IST

HBO supports 'Big Little Lies' director amid report on...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Amidst a report that 'Big Little Lies' director Andrea Arnold has lost the creative control over the series, HBO has issued a statement saying that it is "extremely proud" of Arnold's work, reported Variety.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:27 IST

Billy Joel dedicates song to Bill, Hillary Clinton

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Billy Joel dedicated a song to Bill and Hillary Clinton at his recent concert.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:01 IST

Kartik Aaryan receives warm welcome on sets of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the shoot of his upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', has been successfully keeping the audience on their toes by sharing back-to-back updates about the movie.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:43 IST

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello romance in San Francisco

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): Sparking romance rumours in San Francisco, pop stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted spending quality time with each other.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:41 IST

Parineeti gets a makeover, colours hair for 'The Girl on the...

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra is soon going to step into the shoes of her character from 'Girl on The Train', and to begin with, the actor is looking forward to a change in her hair colour!

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:41 IST

Rapper TI to honour Nipsey Hussle at trap music museum pop-up

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American rapper Clifford Joseph Harris Jr, popularly known as T.I. will honour late rapper Nipsey Hussle at his trap music museum pop-up this weekend in the parking lot of Delicious Pizza Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:36 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to rap for 'Bole Chudiyan'

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): After his stellar acting performances, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now set to woo the audience with his voice as he turns rapper for his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's directorial debut 'Bole Chudiyan'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:31 IST

Wendy Williams 'Feeling stronger than ever' after taking break...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American TV host, Wendy Williams is back after an over a month-long summer break

Read More
iocl