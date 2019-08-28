Himesh Patel
Himesh Patel

Himesh Patel joins Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:26 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): After his lead role in the Beatles-inspired hit film 'Yesterday', actor Himesh Patel has found his next tentpole. The actor is all set to star in ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'.
The star has bagged one of the last roles in the upcoming film and will star alongside John David Washington, reported Variety.
The star cast also includes Dimple Kapadia, Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Clemence Poesy, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh. Production of the movie is currently underway.
'Tenet', which is being shot at various locations across seven countries, is focused on Washington's character and apparently teasing some sort of time element to the film, which is described as "an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage."
The buzz about the movie increased since Warner Bros. secretly released a teaser for it ahead of Imax screenings of 'Hobbs and Shaw' almost a year in advance of 'Tenet's' release.
Nolan is helming from his own original screenplay and will use a mix of Imax and 70mm film to bring the story to the cinemas. He and his wife, Emma Thomas, are also serving as producers alongside Thomas Hayslip as executive producer.
The film's score is being composed by Ludwig Goransson and it is slated to hit the big screens on July 17, 2020.
Patel most recently starred in Danny Boyle's Beatles dramedy 'Yesterday', which grossed USD 72 million domestically and USD 130 million worldwide. The film revolves around a young musician who wakes up after an accident to discover everyone in the world has forgotten the music of the Beatles, except for him. The film showed off both Patel's acting chops as well as his musical talents.
He will next be seen in Amazon Studios' adventure film 'The Aeronauts', which will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. Patel will also star in HBO's limited series 'Avenue 5', starring Hugh Laurie, as well as the BBC's 1860s-set miniseries 'The Luminaries'. (ANI)

