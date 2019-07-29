Historical monuments bowl over Evangeline Lilly during her India visit

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): A Marvel superhero is currently in India! Well, not the character but an actor who plays the part. American actor Evangeline Lilly, who is popular for playing the role of Wasp in the 'Avengers' movie series, is currently in India and is enjoying her stay in the national capital.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' actor is busy roaming on the streets of Delhi. The star, who was extremely secretive about her trip to India, is visiting all the historical monuments in our country while making beautiful memories, which she is documenting on Instagram.

Lilly has already visited some famous historical spots including Humayun's Tomb, Agrasen ki Baoli and other locales, and shared a number of posts on the photo-sharing application.

The star took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a string of photographs of her touring the city.

In the first still shared by the actor, she can be seen at the Agrasen ki Baoli. She is spotted sitting on the flight of stairs leading down into the stepwell and captioned it: "Who are you solitary woman?"



Lilly also shared a couple of beautiful clicks from Humayun's Tomb.





The 39-year-old actor also shared a boomerang video of her on Instagram stories and captioned it, "#Fluffitup. Night out in Delhi."

Coming to her character of Wasp, nothing is known about her future as Marvel failed to include Ant-Man or Wasp in its Phase 4 expansion, which was announced at the Comic-Con event recently. Like Hulk, these characters too didn't have any mention in MCU's recently announced plan and we guess we'll have to wait till Phase 5's announcement.

Lilly is also known for her roles as Connie James in 'The Hurt Locker', Bailey Tallet in 'Real Steel', and Tauriel in 'The Hobbit' film series. (ANI)

