Poster of the film

'Hobbs & Shaw' premiere halted after electric sparks cause chaos

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 14:43 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Saturday night premiere of 'Hobbs & Shaw' was halted after water was accidentally spilled over an electric grid leading to sparks at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
The issue happened just before show time causing confusion in the theatre and led to guests leaving the venue, reported Deadline.
The disruption lasted only around 15 minutes after which the screening resumed.
It was caused due to sparking from an electrical grid toward the front of the theatre which led to flashes and loud popping sound, reported Variety.
The sparks made the event chaotic with people suddenly rising up in jitterbug fashion, jumping away from the centre section following smoke. The entire front centre orchestra section rushed out of the venue.
Security guards who were in the section, and even those outside the Dolby, looked perplexed by widespread chaos.
Minutes later, the water and open outlet were discovered and guests returned the theater for the movie.
Before the movie resumed, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson addressed the guests, letting them know that he was waiting in the wings to make sure the crowd was safe.
Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will be seen reprising their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in the film.
Helmed by David Leitch and written by Chris Morgan, 'Hobbs & Shaw' opens across the globe in most international markets, followed by China on August 23. (ANI)

