'Hobbs and Shaw' witnesses decent business on first day in India

Washington D.C. [USA], August 3 (ANI): The 'Fast and Furious' spinoff 'Hobbs & Shaw', which released on August 2, opened to a lukewarm response minting Rs 13.15 crore on day one.

The film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham became the second biggest Hollywood opener of 2019 in India after 'Avengers: Endgame' that garnered Rs 53.60 crore on day one.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter account.

"#Hollywood films are having a dream run... #FastAndFurious: #HobbsAndShaw embarks on a flying start on Day 1, braving torrential rains [several parts of the country]... Second biggest #Hollywood opener of 2019... Fri Rs 13.15 cr Nett BOC. India biz. All versions," he tweeted.



He also listed the top five Hollywood movies according to their day one collection in India.



Helmed by David Leitch and written by Chris Morgan, 'Hobbs & Shaw'released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

