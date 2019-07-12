Holland Taylor joins cast of 'Bill And Ted Face The Music'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): American actor Holland Taylor has joined the cast of the multi-starrer 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' and will play the role of The Great Leader, the most powerful person in the universe.

Taylor joined the previously announced cast including Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Anthony Carrigan, Beck Bennett, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr., and Jillian Bell, reported Deadline.

The film went on floors on July 1. Dean Parisot is directing the upcoming film from a script by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Scott Kroopf will produce with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh will serve as the executive producer alongside R. Scott Reid, Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr., and John Santilli.

Taylor was last seen in 'Gloria Bell' opposite Julianne Moore. She can now be seen in 'Mr. Mercedes' opposite Brendan Gleeson for Audience network and will next appear in the highly anticipated Netflix sequel 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2'.

Other credits in film and TV include 'Romancing the Stone', 'To Die For', 'One Fine Day', 'George of the Jungle', 'The Truman Show', 'The Practice', 'Two and a Half Men', and 'Legally Blonde'.

The prequels of the movie, 1989's 'Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure' and 1991's 'Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey' featured Reeves as lead Ted 'Theodore' Logan. He is all set to reprise the role in the forthcoming installment. Winter will also reprise his role as Bill S Preston.

In the upcoming film, Winter and Reeves' titular heroes embark on a quest to save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe through their rock and roll music.

The film is scheduled to release on August 21, 2020. (ANI)

