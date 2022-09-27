Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow goes nude for birthday photoshoot

Washington [US], September 27 (ANI): Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her birthday suit on the occasion of her 50th.

In honour of her 50th birthday, she stripped down and covered herself in metallic body powder for a nude photoshoot!

According to Page Six, Gwyneth Paltrow said during the shoot that she feels good turning 50. She said, "All I know is that they're painting me gold and that I have to be naked. I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I'm experiencing".



She added, "It's more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun."

According to Page Six, the "Shakespeare in Love" actress wrote on Goop that while she "strangely [had] no sense of time passed," her body "is less timeless" before turning 50. She also uploaded a happy bikini picture with her fans.

She added, "I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity." (as quoted by Page Six)

Praising her article, Mindy Kaling commented on Gwyneth's photo and wrote, "Your essay was so beautifully written. I hope I have the same ability to reflect and articulate what I learn! Happy birthday.". (ANI)

