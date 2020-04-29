Hollywood filmmakers Colin Trevorrow, Ava DuVernay pay tribute to Irrfan Khan

Washington D.C. [USA], April 29 (ANI): Late actor Irrfan Khan not only proved his acting mettle in Bollywood but has also left a mark over Hollywood cinema with his class-apart acting skills. Several Hollywood filmmakers on Wednesday paid tribute to the legendary actor and mourned the loss.

'Jurassic World' director Colin Trevorrow took to Twitter and expressed his grief over Irrfan's demise. "Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember "the wonderful aspects of our existence" in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing," he wrote.



American filmmaker Ava DuVernay also paid tribute to the late actor. "A grateful fan of #IrrfanKhan here. Gone too soon. When he is on screen, you can't take your eyes off of him. He lives on in his films," she said in a tweet.



Irrfan appeared in several international films such as 'Jurassic World', 'Inferno', 'Life of Pi', 'Slumdog Millionaire' and others, over the years.

The actor passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Khan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health. (ANI)

