Hollywood films 'Bloodshot,' 'Dolittle' to release in China as theaters begin to reopen

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Action film 'Bloodshot' and adventure epic 'Dolittle' are set to release in China on July 24 as theaters open in the country after months due to the coronavirus induced shutdown.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two films are the first Hollywood movies to release in China since the shuttering of theatres in late January amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Oscar-winning film '1917' will hit the theatres in the second-largest moviegoing market in the following week.

The nearly six-month-long halt in the movie-going experience has plunged many studios and other entertainment companies into severe financial distress, if not bankruptcy. . (ANI)

