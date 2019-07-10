Will Smith and Rip Tor, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Hollywood mourns Rip Torn's death

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:21 IST

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Hours after the announcement of Emmy winner actor Rip Torn's death on Tuesday (local time), Hollywood celebs paid homage to the veteran actor on social media.
The personalities who paid tributes to the actor included Will Smith, Albert Brooks, Seth McFarlane, Michael McKean and many more.
Will Smith, who essayed a role alongside Rip in the first two 'Men in Black' films, posted a film still of the two together on Instagram and wrote "R.I.P. Rip."

American-Canadian comedian Tom Green, who has shared the screen with the veteran on the 2001 film 'Freddy Got Fingered,' wrote, "Just heard the sad news that the great Rip Torn has passed away. Rip was a class act. He was an incredible actor. One of the greats. A true legend. I am proud to have worked with him and to have known him. Rest in peace Rip."

Rip Torn, who is known for his acting and comedy, passed away at the age of 88.
According to the actor's publicist Rick Miramontez, he died at his residence in the presence of his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page, reported Fox News.
The 'Summer Rental' actor, whose cause of death is not revealed yet, had a seven-decade-long career which includes his acclaimed performances in 'Cross Creek,' 'Sweet Bird of Youth 'and other dramas.
He earned his Emmy for 'The Larry Sanders Show,' which was created and starred by Garry Shandling. The HBO's spoof of TV talk shows aired from 1992 to 1998.
Torn's actual name is Born Elmore Rual Torn he adopted Rip at a young age, following the tradition of his father and uncle. Sooner his new name became a subject of endless ridicule after which his fellow drama mates urged him to change it.
Torn debuted in Hollywood with Tennessee Williams' 'Baby Doll' in the year 1956. Other than this he also worked in 'Critics Choice' and 'The Cincinnati Kid.' In Albert Brooks' 'Defending Your Life,' he essayed the role of a gregarious attorney.
Not only films, Torn proved his mettle on television as well by playing real-life figures like Richard Nixon, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Walt Whitman.
The actor-comedian who was born in Texas studied agriculture at Texas A&M and acting at the University of Texas. After serving as a military policeman during the Korean War, he turned towards Hollywood. (ANI)

iocl