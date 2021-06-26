Hollywood pays tribute to late-night legend Conan O'Brien as 'Conan' airs final episode

Washington [US], June 25 (ANI): As the final episode of Conan O'Brien's TBS late-night talk show 'Conan' aired on Thursday, tributes for the comic legend, from the film, TV, music, and comedy fraternity, flooded the internet.

Most of the tributes came from actors and comedians who grew up idolising O'Brien, only to become guests on his shows.

"As a kid, I loved staying up late to watch Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and I always dreamed of getting to be on the show. So cool to have a dream like that come true...It's the end of an era," wrote comedian and actor Lauren Lapkus on Instagram.



Actor Josh Gad also expressed a similar level of admiration. The actor tweeted, "There are few with guaranteed spots in the Comedy Hall of Fame, but @ConanOBrien is one of those folks who has reigned supreme in every single comedic endeavor he has set out to achieve. As his hosting path comes to an end, I am certain the best is yet to come. Lots of love!"



Actor and comedian Bob Saget praised O'Brien not only for his achievements in comedy but also for who he is, as a human being.

"Conan O'Brien is always so funny, so kind, and so beyond brilliant to share time with. Maybe that's because he's so funny, so kind, and so brilliant. And he's just getting started," he tweeted.





Of course, the host's peers in late-night were also among those chiming in.

Mike Shoemaker, the producer at 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', recalled his time working on SNL, back when O'Brien was writing for the late-night sketch show, he tweeted, "When Lorne Michaels said he was going to give Late Night to Conan, every one of us said "Great. He's the funniest person I know. Congrats to all my friends at @TeamCoco on an incredible run."



Then, there was O'Brien's fourth cousin, actor, producer and stand-up comic Denis Leary. "@ConanOBrien always makes me laugh. Apparently even louder when he has facial hair. His "final" show is tonight. Then he reinvents himself again on @hbomax," Leary tweeted.



'Conan' premiered on November 8, 2010, and ran for 11 seasons, producing a staggering 4,368 episodes in their time on the air.

While the former 'Saturday Night Live' writer joked on one of his final episodes that he is going to have "a lot of free time" on his hands for a while, he won't be away from the industry for too long.

As per Deadline, up next for O'Brien is a weekly variety show he is developing for HBO Max, as part of his new deal with WarnerMedia. (ANI)

