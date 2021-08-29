Hollywood remembers Chadwick Boseman on his first death anniversary

Washington [US], August 29 (ANI): It's been a year since actor Chadwick Boseman left for his heavenly abode. On his first death anniversary, several Hollywood celebrities took to social media to pay their tributes to the late star.

Mark Ruffalo remembered his former Marvel co-star, by sharing a stunning black and white portrait of the Chadwick laughing.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Mark wrote, "Can't believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @ChadwickBoseman."



Kerry Washington paid her heartfelt tribute to Chadwick with a special tweet that reads, "One year without Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for watching over us. We miss you King."



Actor Lupita Nyong'o, who played Chadwick's love interest in 'Black Panther', paid the tributes by sharing a delightful picture of her and the late actor having a laugh on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me."





Nyong'o also tagged Chadwick's Instagram account which is still active with over 11 million followers.

Viola Davis, who starred with the late star in 2020's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' for which the actor was posthumously nominated for an Oscar, shared a behind the scenes photo featuring them on set together.

"This day last year you left this earth and us. Man you are missed!!!," she wrote.



Actor Josh Gad also took to his Twitter handle and shared one of the last text messages he received from Chadwick before he passed with his 4-year battle with Cancer. He originally shared the texts, in which Boseman wrote about the beauty of it raining in Los Angeles, after hearing of his friend's passing in 2020.

"Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn't still hurt, But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever... forever," Gad wrote in the tweet.



Other celebrities and thousands of fans remembered Chadwick Boseman by sharing his pictures, quotes and videos on social media with the hashtag 'Rest In Peace'.

The 'Black Panther' star was just 43 years old when he lost his secret four-year battle with colon cancer on August 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Simone Ledward, who he married in a secret ceremony after a 2019 engagement. The couple did not have any children. (ANI)

