Hollywood stars mourn Bob Saget's demise

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): A number of Hollywood actors and comedians took to social media today and mourned the loss of comedian-actor Bob Saget, who unexpectedly died on Sunday night.

According to Variety, Saget was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, but officials say there was no sign of drug use or foul play.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," Saget's family said in a statement.

They added, "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Kat Dennings, who co-starred with Saget on the early 2000s sitcom 'Raising Da', was among the first to react to the news on Twitter, calling her TV father "the loveliest man."

"Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family," she wrote.



Obviously, that role was far from Saget's most iconic paternal part. He was perhaps best known as Danny Tanner, the wholesome germaphobe and lovable father of three on the sitcom 'Full House'.

The show, which ran on ABC from 1987 to 1995, was later revived on Netflix, with Saget and many key cast members returning in 2016 for 'Fuller House'.

John Stamos, who played the charismatic Uncle Jesse on 'Full House', had a particularly heartbreaking reaction, writing, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."





Candace Cameron Bure, the actor who portrayed Danny's eldest daughter D.J. Tanner, found herself at a loss for words. "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much," she wrote.



Given the generation-spanning popularity of 'Full House', the tributes to Saget ranged far and wide. NormanBob Saget Lear, who posted a sweet picture with Saget, called him "as lovely as he was funny."



Jon Stewart echoed similar sentiments, referring to the famed stand-up as "the funniest and nicest."



Andy Cohen called Saget "a mensch." He wrote, "He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings."



Whoopi Goldberg wrote, "Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy, my condolences to his daughters and other family."

Apart from 'Full House', Sagot was also known for his film work, making his feature directorial debut with the raunchy 1998 Norm MacDonald movie 'Dirty Work'. He later directed 2007's 'Farce of the Penguins', a parody of the hit documentary 'March of the Penguins'.

His other notable TV work included the voice of the adult Ted Mosby on CBS' long-running 'How I Met Your Mother'. (ANI)

