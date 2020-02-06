Hollywood stars pay tribute to Kirk Douglas

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 6 (ANI): The demise of the renowned actor Kirk Douglas on Thursday has left the Hollywood in grief. Many stars from the Hollywood fraternity expressed sorrow and paid tribute to the late star on social media.

Recalling Kirk as an 'incredible icon', the Emmy awards winner William Shatner extended his heartfelt condolences on Twitter to the late actor's family.



The director of the documentary film 'Fanalysis', Bruce Campbell recalled the iconic actor, the last great star of Hollywood's golden age and tweeted: "Kirk Douglas Dead: Iconic Actor Was 103. Kirk! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you! Safe travels, stud!"



Kirk Douglas, the actor from the golden age of movies had a career spanning over six decades, passed away at the age of 103.

Mitzi Gaynor 'For Love or Money' co-star, remembered on the project they worked together on Twitter and wrote: "Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas"



'Die Hard' actor Robert Davi shared a flawless picture of the late actor and expressed his grief on Twitter.

"The REAL SPARTACUS HAS PASSED - we mourn the loss of the "RAGPICKERS SON " the GREAT KIRK DOUGLAS - What a LIFE 103 we mourn and celebrate his loss - Condolences to the family," the tweet read.



The superstar was awarded an honorary Oscar for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the motion picture community in the year 1996. (ANI)

