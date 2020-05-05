Hong Kong set to partially reopen cinemas

Washington D.C. [USA], May 5 (ANI): Theatres across many countries have been deserted for some time now owing to the coronavirus crisis. However, cinemas in Hong Kong are set to reopen from Friday, but under proper security measures.

The move was decided after some parts of the city were given relaxation from social distancing measures.

The reopening of the theatres was announced on Tuesday by the city's Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, after a meeting of the Executive Council, reported Variety.

A slate of films was quickly announced by the Broadway Cinemas, one of Hong Kong's leading multiplex operators, which are to be played from May 8.

Even though the decision to reopen cinemas has been made, proper safety measures will be followed, one among which is to keep the theatres below full capacity. (ANI)

