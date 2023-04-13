Horror to be doubled as television series adaptation for 'The Conjuring' is in development

Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): The popular movies of 'The Conjuring' franchise are returning to scare the world again but not in the form of movies anymore. The adaptation of 'The Conjuring' as a television series is now under development.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the announcement was made on Wednesday at Warner Bros Discovery's unveiling of the Max streaming platform on the Warner Bros lot in Los Angeles. The series will expand the universe of New Line Cinema's 'The Conjuring.'



As per reports "The Conjuring" television series will continue the story established in the feature films. Producer Peter Safran will be working to executive produce the series via his Safran Company banner. James Wan, who also produced and directed several movies within the franchise, is also in talks to executive produce. Wan's Atomic Monster Productions is backing the project alongside Warner Bros. Television.

The films in 'The Conjuring' Universe consist of 'The Conjuring' 'Annabelle' 'The Conjuring 2' 'Annabelle: Creation' 'The Nun' 'Annabelle Comes Home' and 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' which have collectively grossed more than USD 2 billion at the worldwide box office.

The next add-on to the franchise 'The Nun 2' will be released on September 8, 2023. (ANI)

