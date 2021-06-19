'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' shifts release date from July to October

Washington [US], Jun 19 (ANI): The fourth and final movie of the popular 'Hotel Transylvania' franchise, 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania', will now be debuting during a far spookier month than previously slated.

According to Variety, the movie which was earlier supposed to release on July 23, will now be coming out on October 1, kicking off the Halloween season.

In the movie, Drac (Brian Hull) and the rest of the monsters embark on a brand-new adventure full of twists and turns. During the course of the story, a new invention created by Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan) transforms all the monsters into humans and Johnny (Andy Samberg) into a monster, they must work together to switch back before the change becomes permanent.



Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, 'Hotel Transylvania' franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky is the screenwriter and executive producer of the new film.

Selena Gomez will be reprising her role as Drac's daughter, Mavis, and will also serve as an executive producer. 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' has also been executive produced by Michelle Murdocca and produced by Alice Dewey Goldstone.

In addition to Hull, Gaffigan, Samberg and Gomez, the film's cast also includes Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher and Molly Shannon.

The franchise's previous 2018 installment, 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation', earned approximately USD 167.5 million at the domestic box office. (ANI)

