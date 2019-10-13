Billy Porter (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Billy Porter (Image courtesy: Instagram)

How Billy Porter's sexuality affected his career

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:59 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): The journey hasn't been a cakewalk for Billy Porter! The actor got candid about the time he tried to break into Hollywood in the 1980s, but the industry was just seeking three kinds of African Americans -- "James Earl Jones, the patriarch; Denzel Washington, the sex symbol; or genius clown, Eddie Murphy."
However, Porter didn't find himself in any of the three categories along with his music being sidelined.
The music industry was "hugely, violently homophobic. It just was never about the music," Deadline quoted Porter as saying at the New York Film Festival on Saturday.
"It was about trying to fix myself. So other people would feel comfortable around me," he added.
Adding that he was just working so that he "could eat", the 'Pose' actor expressed, "I became a character actor to hide behind little weight."
Not only this, but things even became worse for him and he had to file for bankruptcy. He didn't own an apartment or had no health insurance for 13 years, the actor revealed.
However, talking about his popular role in the FX series 'Pose', he added: "But the calling in my life is where I am now."
"We must speak life into ourselves, even when everyone around us is doing the opposite. I never saw anything that looked like me."
"This is what a real man looks like too!" he pressed.
Porter bagged the outstanding lead actor Emmy for his role in 'Pose' and now he is set to play the fairy godmother in Camila Cabello starrer Disney film 'Cinderella'. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:06 IST

Nick Jonas dance moves on Bollywood track is winning hearts

New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra's recent social post is a proof of the fact that Nick Jonas is crazy about Bollywood tracks.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:26 IST

'War' becomes Hrithik's highest grosser in North America

New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): The film 'War' has minted USD 3.2 million in North America, making it Hrithik Roshan's highest-grossing film in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:43 IST

'War' crosses Rs 250 crore mark becoming 2019's second highest grosser

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer, action-drama 'War' continued its winning streak in its second week and successfully crossed the Rs 250 mark at the box office. The flick has become the 2019's second-highest grosser.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:27 IST

Kylie Jenner can't wait to have more babies

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Kylie Jenner who is happy raising a child wants "more babies" even after she and partner Travis Scott called it quits.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:12 IST

Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher hail PM Modi for plogging at a beach in...

New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): Bollywood veterans Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram on Saturday and reiterated his message of cleanliness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:00 IST

Cody Simpson, Miley enjoy breakfast outing with mother Tish Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson breakfasted with the singer's mother Tish Cyrus on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:58 IST

Quentin Tarantino, Aaron Paul mourn Robert Forster's demise

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and  Aaron Paul, mourned the demise of Robert Forster who passed away on Friday at the age of 78.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:42 IST

Farhan Akhtar gets injured while preparing for 'Toofan'

New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar's transformation for his upcoming movie 'Toofan' is not a secret anymore. However, the actor has suffered an injury during the extensive training

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:18 IST

Grammy winner DJ Zedd 'permanently banned from China' following...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Grammy-winning DJ Zedd was "permanently banned" from China after he liked a tweet from 'South Park', the adult animated show caught in a feud with the Communist government of the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:33 IST

Robert Downey Jr. shares first poster of 'Dolittle' ahead of...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): American actor Robert Downey Jr., who was last seen in the iconic superhero film 'Avengers: Endgame', is returning to the big screen with the upcoming adventure fantasy 'Dolittle'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:07 IST

Chace Crawford praises 'Gossip Girl' reboot, opens up about...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Hey there Upper East Siders! Unless you have been living under a rock, you might be familiar with the news that American popular series 'Gossip Girl' is getting a reboot.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:06 IST

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd celebrated her birthday as 'friends'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Supermodel Bella Hadid and singer The Weeknd, who parted ways two months back, recently reunited for Hadid's birthday, but hold your horses, they celebrated her special day as just "friends" despite recent reconciliation rumours.

Read More
iocl