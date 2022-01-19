'How I Met Your Father' pays tribute to 'HIMYM' narrator Bob Saget

Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): Hulu's 'How I Met Your Father' paid a touching tribute to late actor-comedian Bob Saget, who served as the narrator of the original CBS sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother' that birthed the spinoff series.

On Tuesday, 'How I Met Your Mother' spinoff premiered its first two episodes on Hulu. At the end of the first episode, the show honoured Saget with a black title card that read, "In Loving Memory of Bob Saget," reported People magazine.

Saget, who died on January 9 at the age of 65, provided the narration to all nine seasons of 'HIMYM' as the future Ted Mosby.



HIMYF's executive producers, Craig Thomas, Carter Bays, and Pam Fryman, later spoke about the decision to honour Saget, remembering the late actor and comedian as a "truly legendary human."

"The wit, the wisdom, and, above all, the kindness fans heard in Bob Saget's voice (as Ted Mosby in the year 2030) was no act," Thomas, Bays and Fryman said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.





"It's who Bob really was. And it's how all of us in the How I Met Your Mother family will always remember him. R.I.P. to a truly legendary human. You'll be so missed, Bob, because you were so loved," they added.

Saget was found dead on January 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, after performing a stand-up comedy set the night before. An initial autopsy found that there was no "drug use or foul play."

On Friday, the beloved actor was laid to rest at a private funeral in Los Angeles, attended by his 'Full House' co-stars and his other famous close friends.

'HIMYM' ran from 2005-2014 on CBS, with Saget providing voiceover for nearly every episode.

The show chronicled the eventful happenings of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) and his journey to find love as a single man. 'HIMYM' was told through a series of flashbacks as the older Mosby (Saget) tells the stories to his children 25 years later.

The series also starred Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Jason Segel, and Alyson Hannigan.

'HIMYF', which premiered on Hulu recently, gender-flips the plot of the original 'HIMYM' as a woman named Sophie (played by Hilary Duff in the 2022 timeline and Kim Cattrall in the future) tells her son about how she met his dad. (ANI)

