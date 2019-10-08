How #MeToo movement developed 'The Morning Show', tells Reese Witherspoon

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): With less than a month to go for the release of her upcoming Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show', Reese Witherspoon opened up about how the show developed and found its direction from the popular #MeToo movement.

The actor revealed that before such cases started being reported, they were already working on the show.

"When we started, the show was just a book, and nothing had happened with Harvey Weinstein or Les Moonves yet," People quoted Witherspoon as she said in an interview by Natalie Portman for Harper Bazaar's November issue.

The 43-year old added, "The Roger Ailes scandal had happened the year before. Then, in October 2017, all those stories started to break about the way women in media were treated."

She went on to referring the movement which surface in October 2017 and added that in the aftermath of the #MeToo Movement, the show's team "decided we needed to start from square one and redevelop everything with more of a slant about the truth coming out in media and people being held accountable for their behaviour."

Witherspoon who co-stars with Jennifer Aniston said that while the upcoming show will be more about their roles as women in power, it will also depict how Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), is affected by the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

"As artists, we try to find the shreds of humanity in any crisis and open people's minds to see all sides of things. What does it mean to be a person who loses their entire life? Their family. Their career. The #MeToo movement has been so emotional on all sides. I remember talking to women and holding them while they cried," she expressed.

Continuing, she added, "With the men, we ask, Where is the contrition? How are they supposed to behave? We deal with all of these questions as the season goes on."

Aniston too resonated with Witherspoon's views last month in an interview with InStyle.

"The show was always about the abuse of power, and women and sexism. We sold it in the summer, and then Harvey [Weinstein] happened in the fall," the 'Friends' star had said.

"Plus we're addressing the ugly truths of how men have treated women in our society, particularly in the workplace, for all these years," she continued.

The show will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 1.


