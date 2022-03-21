HoYeon Jung might return as a twin in 'Squid Game' Season 2

Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): 'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk has opened up about the second season of the Netflix phenomenon series.

Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet at PGA Awards ceremony, Hwang said there is nothing to see just yet, but he is working hard on ideas for the next season of the South Korean killer survival drama.

"There will be more great games, that's all I can say," Hwang said. "I'm just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven't even started with the writing yet."



When asked whether some cast members will be coming back, Hwang said, "No, because most of them are dead. I'll try something to bring them back to Season 2."

Gesturing beside him on the red carpet to HoYeon Jung, who plays Kang Sae-byeok on 'Squid Game' Season 1, he said, "Let's say maybe she has a twin sister, you'll see."

HoYeon laughed and said, "I could change my hair colour. Let's do a little like plastic surgery."

Asked whether he had been surprised by the show's runaway success, Hwang said, "Yeah in a way because who can expect this kind of success. I tried hard to make a successful show, but I never expected this much success. It's a surprise."

The show won three SAG Awards this year, and since its September 17 release has become the most-watched Netflix content ever. (ANI)

