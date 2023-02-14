Hugh Jackman and Gal Gadot post Valentine wishes for their partners

Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): It's Valentine's day. Our Hollywood celebs have also extended wishes to their significant others.

Taking to Instagram Hugh Jackman wished his wife Deborra-Lee Furness with a lovely message. He wrote, "Happy Valentine's love. You light up the room wherever you go ... your humour, generosity, wisdom and spirit shine so bright. I celebrate you on our 28th Valentine's together. I love you."

Hugh first met his future wife on the set of the Australian TV show Correlli and immediately knew she was the one, reported People.

After tying the knot in April 1996, the pair welcomed two children together, a son Oscar and a daughter Ava.

Over two decades later, the couple is still going strong and they continually sing each other's praises.

On the other hand, our 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot posted a mushy post for her husband Jaron Varsano. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "This year we're spending Valentine's Day a part which in a funny way makes me appreciate everything we have even more. I love you @jaronvarsano. You're my one. My only. My everything. Life is too short together."

Gal posted a couple of pictures. In one, she is holding a bunch of roses. In another, she and Jaron were all smiles over a drink. The happy couple is parents to three daughters: Alma, 9, Maya, 4, and Daniella, 3 months.

In a 2016 interview, Gadot described Varsano as "the best man" and explained how they met in 2006 "through mutual friends at this very strange party in the Israeli desert", reported People. (ANI)