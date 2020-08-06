Hugh Jackman gives 'shout out to all frontline workers', urges people to wear mask

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Giving a huge shoutout to all the frontline workers who are working tirelessly around the clock amid the coronavirus pandemic, Australian actor Hugh Jackman shared a message of gratitude to the essential workers and urged people to wear masks.

The 'Logan' actor put out a video on Instagram wherein he expressed gratitude to all the frontline warriors fighting it out amid the pandemic, and saving people's lives. In the video message, the 'X- Men' actor said, "A shoutout to all the essential workers who are working tirelessly around the clock all around the world. You guys are on the frontlines and your selflessness is making it possible for people like me to be at home and to be safe, so thank you"



The 51-year-old actor continues to add, "And for anyone who's listening to this... don't forget... put a mask on."

With the post hitting Instagram, more than 98 thousand netizens liked it within an hour of being posted.

Earlier, American actor Mark Ruffalo also urged people to wear masks as he leads by an example and posted picture covering his face with a handkerchief.

Of late, many celebrities including actors Miley Cyrus, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Jennifer Aniston have also commented on the need to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)