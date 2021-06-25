Hugh Jackman opens up on his improved 'selfie game'

Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): Actor Hugh Jackman feels his selfie game has improved over the years.

Taking to Instagram, Hugh posted a four-year-old selfie which was not taken properly.





"Seriously strong evidence that my selfie game has improved. By a lot,' he wrote alongside a zoomed-in self-portrait. Maybe 4 years ago, the last time I was in #Tokyo. One of my favorite cities," he captioned the post.



In the throwback image, the 52-year-old star is seen all dressed up in a button up shirt, which he paired with a maroon coloured sweater. He completed his look with pair of sunglasses.

His fans have agreed with the caption.

"Hahaha...clearly you weren't good at taking selfies four years ago, " a user commented.

"Hahha but you still looking so handsome in this pic," another one wrote.

Hugh is best known for his long-running role as Wolverine in the 'X-Men' film franchise. (ANI)

