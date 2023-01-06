Hugh Jackman says it's "complicated" to answer whether filmmaker Bryan Singer ruin 'X-Men' legacy

Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Hugh Jackman's 2000 released 'X-Men' movie was in many ways the film that pushed forward the superhero genre during its early days. Following the movie's massive success, he went on to star in future instalments of the Bryan Singer directorial flick.

However, after the filmmaker was accused of sexual misconduct by several men a few years ago, the legacy of the franchise felt tainted in some ways.

Now, according to Variety, an American media company, in a recent interview with The Guardian, Jackman, who played the role of Wolverine in the 2000 film, has weighed in his thoughts on the subject, saying, "You know, that's a really, really complicated question."

He continued, "There's a lot of things at stake there. 'X-Men' was the turning point, I believe, in terms of comic-book movies and I think there's a lot to be proud of. And there's certainly questions to be asked and I think they should be asked."



"But I guess I don't know how to elegantly answer that. I think it's complex and ultimately I look back with pride at what we've achieved and what momentum that started," the actor added.

Apart from the sexual misconduct allegations, the filmmaker also faced accusations of inappropriate on-set behaviour from 'X-Men' actors.

Halle Berry, who played Storm opposite Jackman's Wolverine in the franchise, told Variety in 2020 that "Bryan's not the easiest dude to work with."

As per Variety, speaking about Singer's on-set behaviour, Jackman responded, "This was my first movie in America, you gotta understand; it was all so new to me. I think it's fair to say that...There are some stories, you know...I think there are some ways of being on set that would not happen now. And I think that things have changed for the better."

Jackman is currently wrapping up his run on Broadway in 'The Music Man' before he will embark on shooting the third 'Deadpool' movie, slated for a 2024 release. (ANI)

