Hugh Jackman-starrer 'Reminiscence' to release on this date

Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): The release date of Hollywood star Hugh Jackman's upcoming action thriller 'Reminiscence' has been revealed. The film is set to hit the theatres and stream on HBO Max on September 3, this year.

As per Variety, the Warner Bros. film will also begin rolling out internationally on August 25, 2021. The forthcoming film, which also features Thandie Newton and Rebecca Ferguson, has been written, directed, and co-produced by 'Westworld' co-creator Lisa Joy.

The action-thriller follows Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, as he tries to help clients access lost memories. After one of those clients, Mae (Ferguson), disappears, Bannister uncovers a violent conspiracy.



'Reminiscence' was produced by Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca, and Aaron Ryder. The rest of the cast includes Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan, and Nico Parker.

Warner Bros. earlier announced that its 2021 slate of films will be released simultaneously on HBO Max and in U.S. theaters in a move that shortened the traditional theatrical window.

The company has already had several high-profile hybrid releases, unrolling 'Wonder Woman 1984', 'Judas and the Black Messiah' and 'The Little Things' on HBO Max at the same time they screened in theatres. The company plans to deploy a similar strategy with the likes of 'Dune', 'The Matrix 4', 'The Many Saints of Newark', among many more. (ANI)

