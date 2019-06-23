Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman surprises fans by serving coffee, giving autographs

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:17 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 23 (ANI): We all get star-struck when we get a chance to meet our favourite actors. But imagine being served a hot cup of coffee by your favourite star, wouldn't that just light up your day?
Actor Hugh Jackman surprised fans in Chicago by serving them coffee. The 50-year-old actor-singer is busy travelling around the U.S for his live performance tour of 'The Man. The Music. The Show' and stopped by Chicago where he found time to sell coffee and give autographs to excited fans, reported Entertainment Weekly.
Jackman shared a couple of photos on his Instagram account on Friday that showed him offering cups of coffee from the inside of a black truck with the logo Laughing Man, which is part of his foundation 'Laughing Man Coffee Company' that he co-founded with David Steingard.

"Big love to CHICAGO!! Thanks so much for turning out and spreading the @laughingmancafe love!" he captioned the post.
The actor's Laughing Man Coffee has a storefront in New York, which was visited by his friend and actor Ryan Reynolds in May 2018, who jokingly responded to their job listing for a barista.
"We put out word that @laughingmancoffee is looking for a new barista ....and, @vancityreynolds shows up? #makeeverycupcount," Jackman wrote on Instagram.
Later, the photo appeared in one of the Laughing Man Coffee Shop's Instagram Stories, but this time, with a message. "Ok, he's hired!" the coffee shop's handle wrote.
The actor co-founded Laughing Man Coffee Company in 2011 with Steingard, a former criminal prosecutor in Brooklyn.
All of Jackman's profits go to the Laughing Man Foundation, which he made to assist social entrepreneurs worldwide through educational programs and community development.
On the work front, he is lending his voice for 'Missing Link'. He will also star in 'Bad Education', 'The Good Spy' and 'Reminiscence'. (ANI)

