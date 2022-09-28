Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

Washington [US], September 28 (ANI): Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'. Yes, you read it right.

Ryan Reynolds, on Tuesday, took to social media and announced the return of Jackman as Wolverine, Variety reported.

"Hey everyone, we're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next 'Deadpool' film for a good long while now," Reynolds said in the video, referencing the D23 Expo in early September.



"I've had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every 'Deadpool' needs to stand out and stand apart. It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I...I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea," he added.

"Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" Reynolds asked as Jackman walks by in the background.

"Yeah, sure, Ryan," Jackman replied. The video ends with Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" -- subtitled as "I will always love Hugh" -- and a "Coming Hugh" teaser. The Deadpool logo appeared, then is quickly sliced up by Wolverine's adamantium claws.

Shawn Levy has come on board to direct "Deadpool 3," which will officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox.

The last time X-Men fans saw Jackman as Wolverine was in 2016's R-rated "Logan," directed by James Mangold. Wolverine famously died in the end of the film, and Jackman has stated repeatedly that the film was his swan song in the role. It is not yet known how he will appear in 'Deadpool 3', which will be out in theatres on September 6, 2024. (ANI)

