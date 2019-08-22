Hugh Laurie
Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie to star in 'Roadkill'

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:57 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Actor Hugh Laurie is soon going to treat his fans with his upcoming series titled 'Roadkill'.
The Golden Globe-winning star of 'House' and 'The Night Manager' will play a beleaguered politician in a new four-part political thriller 'Roadkill', for the BBC, reported Variety.
The thriller series will be written by acclaimed playwright and screenwriter David Hare. The series is being produced by The Forge.
Laurie will play the role of Peter Laurence, a charismatic Conservative Party government minister who remains remorseless and guilt-free even as shameful revelations about his personal life emerge. Rivals plot to undermine his image while he continues to pursue his ambitions and dreams.
Rumours about the project have been circulating for weeks. While the series is not directly modelled on current Conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, parallels will be drawn.
Hare, who often works on political subjects in his writing, said that he first worked with Laurie in 1987 "when he set off on his riveting change of direction from adroit comedian to commanding dramatic actor." Hare worked with The Forge on the previous thriller 'Collateral'.
'Roadkill' will be directed by Michael Keillor. The executive producers of the show are Hare, Keillor, George Faber, Mark Pybus, and Lucy Richer.
Additional cast announcements and the rest of the details about the upcoming project will be revealed later. (ANI)

