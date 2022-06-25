Hulu cancels comedy series 'Woke' after two season

Washington [US], June 25 (ANI): The live-action-animated comedy, 'Woke', inspired by the life of award-winning artist Keith Knight, has been canceled by Hulu after two seasons.

According to Variety, the second season of 'Woke' was aired on the streaming platform in April. It had originally premiered on Hulu in September 2020. Both seasons of the comedy series consisted of eight episodes each.

Inspired by the life of artist Keith Knight, 'Woke' starred Lamorne Morris as Keef, a Black cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changed everything. With a newfound consciousness, Keef navigated the new voices and ideas challenging him, all without setting aflame everything he'd already built.



The series combined live-action with animated sequences, with Keef seeing and hearing inanimate objects talking to him as he becomes more aware of racism in his everyday life. Along with Morris, 'Woke' also starred T. Murph, Blake Anderson, Sasheer Zamata and Rose McIver.

The show was developed by Marshall Todd and Knight. They also served as executive producers alongside Maurice Marable, Aeysha Carr, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen.

Anthony King served as showrunner and executive producer on Season 2, while Jay Dyer held that role in Season 1. Kate Schumaecker served as executive producer on the pilot. Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature produce, as per Variety. (ANI)

