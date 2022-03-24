Hulu's Chippendales series starring Kumail Nanjiani pauses production

Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Hulu's untitled Chippendales limited series, formerly known as 'Immigrant', has paused production due to a positive COVID-19 test.

As per Deadline, the positive test came within the show's Zone 1, which includes the cast members and those directly interacting with them, though it wasn't revealed who contracted the infection.

Filming on the upcoming project, starring Oscar-nominated actor Kumail Nanjiani, is said to be shut down for the rest of the week, with production resuming as normal next week.

It's currently unclear if the virus has spread throughout the set or not.

The yet-to-be-titled series, from 'Pam & Tommy' creator Robert Siegel, is the true story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.



Apart from Nanjiani, the limited series will also feature Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford and Andrew Rannells.

Siegel and Nanjiani serve as executive producers alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who is writing for the series along with Mehar Sethi.

Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Shakman directs. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio. (ANI)





