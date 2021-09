Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale' creates record for most Emmy losses in one single night

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): Hulu's drama series 'The Handmaid's Tale' has created a record for losing out on the most number of awards in a single year at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2021.

In the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, 'The Handmaid's Tale' received 21 nominations, but the show ended up losing out on all accolades, and hence a new record was created, reported Variety.

As a result, 'The Handmaid's Tale' broke the previous record which was set by AMC's 'Mad Men' after the drama series missed out on 17 awards way back in 2012.



Netflix's 'The Crown' and Disney Plus' 'The Mandalorian' received 24 nominations each while 'WandaVision' registered 23 nominations.

'The Handmaid's Tale' had won an Emmy Award for drama series in 2017. After that, the series was nominated for the same award in 2018 and 2020.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Event Deck at LA Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. (ANI)