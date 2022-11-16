'Hunters': Al Pacino's conspiracy drama series to end with Season 2

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): Al Pacino's conspiracy drama series 'Hunters' will not head for another installment after Season 2 at Amazon.

According to Variety, 'Hunters' will end with Season 2 at Amazon, which will debut on January 13. The conspiracy thriller series first debuted on the streaming platform in February 2020. It was later renewed for a second season in August of that same year, though no mention of the show's cancellation was made at the time.



Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin were among the actors who appeared in Season 1. Udo Kier has also joined the show as Adolf Hitler, and Jennifer Jason Leigh has been cast as Chava Apfelbaum, a Nazi hunter.

Per the official description reported by Variety, the show "follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they're known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States."

David Weil, who also acts as executive producer and showrunner, is the creator of the television programme. Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and Nikko Toscano all serve as executive producers under the Monkeypaw Productions label. The pilot's director and executive producer is Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. Together with David Ellender from Sonar Entertainment, Nelson McCormick executive produces. Producing partners include Sonar, Monkeypaw, and Amazon Studios. (ANI)

