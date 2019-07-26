Constance Wu
Constance Wu

'Hustlers' is about 'sisterhood and love': Constance Wu denies paying media outlets

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:54 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Actor Constance Wu has clarified that her upcoming film "Hustlers" is all about "sisterhood and love" after reports of her paying media outlets to be the highlight of any article on the film, surfaced on the Internet.
"We made this film with an incredible spirit of sisterhood and love. Any reports otherwise have felt like an age-old attempt to pit us against each other and knock us down when, in truth, we had the best time making this!" Page Six quoted the actor as saying in an interview with ET.
She continued saying that the actors in the film will "share and celebrate" it together.
"We won't be knocked down. We will continue to share and celebrate this story together, as sisters. Thank you to all the fans for believing in us and supporting this film," she said.
This comes after Page Six reported that Wu's representatives contacted several media outlets ensuring that she gets highlighted in any story on 'Hustlers'.
The appeal made by her managers also mentioned that the 37-year-old actor has legal standing in the movie's billing and so she has to be covered and named first in any story.
The forthcoming film also stars rapper Cardi B who is making her debut with the film along with Jennifer Lopez, and Lizzo.
Inspired by New York Magazine's 'The Hustlers at Scores', the film is being directed by Lorene Scafaria.
Will Ferrell and Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay are producing the project alongside Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.
The film will be premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and will release on September 13. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:24 IST

Indian dance crew receives 'America's Got Talent' golden buzzer

New Delhi (India) July 26 (ANI): Indian Dance Crew V.Unbeatable has just hit the bullseye by swaying away the golden buzzer at the America's Got Talent 2019, making India proud on an international platform.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:06 IST

Poster of Akshay's 'Bachchan Pandey' out, to lock horns with...

New Delhi [India], July 26, (ANI): Right after the launch of a simmering hot poster of Akshay Kumar's upcoming 'Bachchan Pandey', the film's clash with perfectionist Aamir Khan-starrer 'Lal Singh Chadha' has been confirmed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:27 IST

Some people creating false narratives, say Kangana Ranaut and...

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): After bashing celebrities who expressed concerns over mob lynching, actor Kangana Ranaut and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi on Friday said the country is moving in the right direction, and that a section is unwilling to accept the mandate given to the present government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:28 IST

'Bad Man' Gulshan Grover wishes to inspire people from his biography

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): "Bad Man", the moniker which actor Gulshan Grover earned due to his onscreen villainous roles, has been used as the title of his recently released biography. However, the actor revealed that he has had a real struggle in life and now wishes to inspire people from h

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:12 IST

Demi Lovato is focusing on 'staying healthy'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): It's been a year since Demi Lovato had her near-fatal overdose but now the singer is moving ahead with full positivity.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:51 IST

Selma Blair flaunts shaved head after being discharged from...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): As she completed a new round of treatment for her multiple sclerosis, American actor Selma Blair flaunted her shaved head on Instagram.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:34 IST

Taylor Swift to receive Icon Award at 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Taylor Swift who has been making efforts to spark positive change and support for the LGBTQ community, is all set to be honoured with the 2019 Teen Choice Awards' first-ever Icon Award.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:19 IST

Million salutes to 'Bharat Ke Veer', says Akshay Kumar on...

New Delhi (India) July 26 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar, who himself has played a soldier onscreen, is saluting the jawans with a 'heartwarming video' he came across on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:15 IST

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' re-releases today in Maharashtra

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): The 'josh' is back as Maharashtra state government has announced the re-release of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' for today in the state to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:58 IST

Priyanka Chopra hails women behind Chandrayaan-2 mission

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra seems immensely proud of the women scientists behind ISRO's latest mission Chandrayaan 2.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:23 IST

Amitabh Bachchan faces 'withdrawal symptoms' as 'Gulabo Sitabo'...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Almost a month after he began shooting for his upcoming project 'Gulabo Sitabo' in Lucknow, Amitabh Bachchan is dealing with 'withdrawal symptoms' as the movie schedule wrap nears its completion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:02 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about aging, self-love

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who never shies away from speaking her mind, opened up about aging and self-love.

Read More
iocl