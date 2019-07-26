'Hustlers' is about 'sisterhood and love': Constance Wu denies paying media outlets

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Actor Constance Wu has clarified that her upcoming film "Hustlers" is all about "sisterhood and love" after reports of her paying media outlets to be the highlight of any article on the film, surfaced on the Internet.

"We made this film with an incredible spirit of sisterhood and love. Any reports otherwise have felt like an age-old attempt to pit us against each other and knock us down when, in truth, we had the best time making this!" Page Six quoted the actor as saying in an interview with ET.

She continued saying that the actors in the film will "share and celebrate" it together.

"We won't be knocked down. We will continue to share and celebrate this story together, as sisters. Thank you to all the fans for believing in us and supporting this film," she said.

This comes after Page Six reported that Wu's representatives contacted several media outlets ensuring that she gets highlighted in any story on 'Hustlers'.

The appeal made by her managers also mentioned that the 37-year-old actor has legal standing in the movie's billing and so she has to be covered and named first in any story.

The forthcoming film also stars rapper Cardi B who is making her debut with the film along with Jennifer Lopez, and Lizzo.

Inspired by New York Magazine's 'The Hustlers at Scores', the film is being directed by Lorene Scafaria.

Will Ferrell and Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay are producing the project alongside Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

The film will be premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and will release on September 13. (ANI)

