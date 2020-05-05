'I appreciate their cleverness': Carole Baskin responds to being tricked into interview

Washington D.C. [USA], May 5 (ANI): Netflix's 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' star Carole Baskin admitted she was tricked into offering a video interview to two YouTube personalities claiming they were producers with 'The Tonight Show.'

According to Fox News, Baskin largely has shied away from the media following the release of the docuseries but agreed to be interviewed under the stipulation that the series not be discussed, and that her work with big cats would be the focus of the interview.

YouTubers Archie Manners and Josh Pieters pranked on Carole by playing audio clips of 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon asking questions.

The big cat enthusiast offered a comment on the matter to Fox News on Sunday, via her representative. The statement read, "I was suspicious as we were doing it because the questions appeared taped, but had no idea it would turn out to be such a fun prank. It gave us a very welcome good laugh."

"I appreciate their cleverness and that they created their video in a way that I don't feel was in any way mean-spirited," continued the statement.

No questions about 'Tiger King' arose, as promised by the Youtubers, but they were able to discuss the effects of the spread of the COVID-19 and the subsequent quarantine on her sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue.

Baskin said in the video interview, "Unfortunately, due to the loss of tourism revenue, we had to let go about half of our staff, and thankfully, all of our animal care is done by volunteers. So, the animals are still getting their daily care, but it means all of us are having to work double-time to make sure that all that happens."

In the video, Baskin also explained that "about 20,000 pounds of food" for the animals could be stored at the sanctuary, so its food supply was sufficient.

She also revealed, however, that the future possibility of offering tours of the sanctuary was up in the air following the spread of the coronavirus.

Concluding the interview, Baskin took to spotlight the Big Cat Public Safety Act, urging viewers to voice their support of the bill to Congress via text message. (ANI)

