'I celebrate you every day': Jenna Dewan posts sweetest birthday wish for fiance Steve Kazee

Washington [US], October 31 (ANI): Actor Jenna Dewan shared the sweetest birthday wish for her fiance Steve Kazee who turned a year older on October 30.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jenna shared a series of pictures from her photo gallery, including snaps from her vacation featuring the couple with kids Everly Tatum, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

"It's this mans birthday today but i celebrate you every day. Thank you for always showing up, loving us so hard and blessing this world with your special energy, talent and presence. Everyone who is lucky enough to be loved by you is forever changed. Haaaaappppy birthday we all love you so much," she wrote.





Thousands of fans and celebrity followers including 'FRIENDS' alum Jennifer Aniston also showered love on the post.

The couple began dating in October 2018, a few months after Jenna and actor Channing Tatum announced their separation in April. One year later, Jenna started dating Steve and soon revealed they were expecting their first child together in an interview with People magazine at that time.

Their son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born 16 months ago.

Jenna Dewan announced her engagement to partner Steve Kazee on February 18.

As per People magazine, Steve Kazee popped the question with her stunning ring. The customised ring had a large oval-shaped diamond, surrounded by 14 irregular-size smaller diamonds, set on a delicate gold band. (ANI)

