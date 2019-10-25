Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy

I don't want to say I'm retired: Eddie Murphy about his break from films

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:46 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): American actor and singer Eddie Murphy recently opened up about his upcoming film 'Dolemite Is My Name' and semi-retirement from acting.
In an interview with Al Roker, which will air on Friday, the 58-year-old actor talked about his upcoming venture.
"I still am in the semi-retired state," the actor said.
"For maybe five or six years, I was on the couch, just doing nothing, and not planning and not trying to get anything. I had things in development, but I just was doing nothing," he added.
While he was not working actively, he feels that he did not miss out on much.
"That means I'm never ever, ever -- even if that means people love these pictures I'm doing -- I'm never going to be on it like I was in my 20s," he said.
"What I like to do more than anything is to not have a schedule and just be within earshot of my children. That's my favorite dish."
According to People, though Murphy is enjoying his family time after welcoming his tenth child, son Max, with fiancee Paige Butcher in December -- he feels that he will continue his journey in acting if he gets the right project.
"I don't want to say I'm retired like I won't do anything. If some great thing comes along, or if some great thing happens, some great director or some great idea, of course, I'll make other movies," he told the host.
"Once I get my stand-up muscle back together, I'll always do stand-up. I'll always have this thing to go do, but I'm never going to be doing it like I used to be all the time," the 'Dr. Dolittle' star said.
In the upcoming film, Murphy will portray the role of a comedian Rudy Ray Moore, who used the character of Dolemite to become a Blaxploitation icon in the '70s.
Blaxploitation movies emerged in the 1970s. They featured black actors and were originally aimed at an urban African-American audience. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:28 IST

Here's how Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez helped elementary...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez and fiancee Alex Rodriguez did something which will just melt your heart.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:17 IST

Jennifer Aniston won't let Instagram become an addiction, will...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): After setting the internet on fire with her Instagram debut, actor Jennifer Aniston pledged for it to not become an addiction.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:52 IST

In white jammies, little Alia wishes mom Soni on her birthday

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): 'Patakha Guddi' Alia Bhatt wished mom Soni Razdan on her birthday with an extremely adorable throwback picture from her childhood days and we are all for it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:45 IST

Fans rejoice for first day, first show of Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Frenzied fans gathered outside a movie theatre in Madurai during the early hours of Friday to watch the first show of Vijay starrer 'Bigil' after the Tamil Nadu government allowed its special screening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:49 IST

Stars to reprise their roles for 'Lizzie McGuire' series remake

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire' is set for a remake and the best part is that the entire original star-cast will be seen reprising their roles for the forthcoming series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:41 IST

Anne Hathaway to be back with 'Modern Love' season two

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Anne Hathaway is sure to return with season of two of her recently released romantic comedy series - 'Modern Love'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:25 IST

Taylor Swift dedicates her 13 years in industry to fans

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): Taylor Swift has become quite a common name and her songs echo around the globe! Well, this didn't happen overnight. As she turned 13 in the industry, the crooner put out the most beautiful message for her fans which is sure to make you go aww!

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:22 IST

Deepika to play Draupadi for her next production 'Mahabharat'

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): Deepika Padukone is set to travel back in time as she has been roped in to play Draupadi in upcoming feature 'Mahabharat'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:18 IST

Sharukh Khan: "feels like forever and seems like yesterday," on...

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): On his 28th wedding anniversary, Shah Rukh Khan shared a monochrome picture with his wife Gauri Khan on social media, captioned "Feels like forever, seems like yesterday."

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 21:39 IST

Post Malone, Ariana Grande lead 2019 American Music Awards Nominations

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): The 2019 American Music Awards nominations have been announced and American singers Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish are leading the awards with 7, 6 and 6 nominations, respectively.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 21:00 IST

Anupam Kher overwhelmed to meet his friend Robert De Niro

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is overwhelmed as he recently met his long-time friend and Hollywood star Robert De Niro at an event in Manhattan, New York.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:49 IST

Here's what Demi Moore thinks about stars who do not deserve...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Even days after releasing her memoir, actor Demi Moore continued with jaw-dropping revelations about actors who do not deserve a higher paycheck.

Read More
iocl