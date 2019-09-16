I feel it was fun: Daniel Radcliffe about his character in 'Guns Akimbo'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Daniel Radcliffe, who is still remembered as the nerdy character of Harry Potter in the famed series, is all set to leave you in a state of shock with his next film 'Guns Akimbo'.

The 30-year-old actor joined director and writer Jason Lei Howden along with star Samara Weaving in Variety's Toronto Film Festival studio, as reported by Variety, to talk about his acting limits with weapons attached to his hands.

The story of the film takes place in a world where a nefarious underground internet movement, called "skism", live cast random strangers fighting each other to death.

When the ghastly streaming service turns its eye on Radcliffe's mild-mannered, troll-hating desk jockey, Miles, things get even more violent. His character is kidnapped, knocked out and revived with guns literally bolted to his hands. Now stuck inside this real-life, video game hell, he must fight or die, reported Variety.

"I feel like it was such a fun and exciting script, it had this insane idea in the middle of it that was really fully explored," Radcliffe said.

"It's not just a device for crazy fight scenes, having guns for hands. It's also a device for a lot of physical comedy that I really enjoyed. 'How do you dress yourself, how do you pick up your phone, how do you go through life', which Jason practiced very early on."

"I got water pistols and taped them to my hands and I spent a day just going around my flat,[just asking] 'how do I go to the toilet'?" Howden laughed. (ANI)

