I feel like a nobody, says Kirsten Dunst

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): American actor Kirsten Dunst is tired of her image as the "girl from 'Bring it On'".

While the actor has starred in a number of films and essayed varying roles, she revealed how she has always felt like a "nobody".

"I always feel like nobody--I don't know, maybe they just think I'm the girl from 'Bring It On'," E! News quoted Dunst as saying in an interview on Sirius XM's 'In-Depth With Larry Flick' show.

She continued, "For me, I feel like a lot of things I do people like later. And also, I've never been recognized in my industry. I've never been nominated for anything. Maybe like, twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for 'Fargo'".

The 37-year-old in 1996 was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actress category for 'Interview With a Vampire'.

Later, she got another one for 'Fargo' thirteen years later.

Dunst added, "What did I do? I am so chill. Maybe I don't play the game enough?"

But the actor added that she has done "everything that she is supposed to".

"But then I do, I mean, I do everything I'm supposed to. It's not like I'm rude or like, not doing publicity or anything," the 'Little Women' star explained.

However, she understands that awards aren't everything because "all you have is your work at the end of the day and that's all people really care about and I'm intelligent enough to know that and have perspective."

But just like other actors, Dunst also longs for recognition and said, "But sometimes you're like--it's nice to be recognised by your peers. You know what I mean?" (ANI)

