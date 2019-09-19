Harvey Weinstein
I felt betrayed: Laxucia Evans as charges against Harvey Weinstein were dropped

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:07 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Lucia Evans who accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault said that she "felt betrayed" after her allegations were dropped by the Manhattan D.A's office last year.
"I was blindsided. The thing that had consumed my life for the past year, that has taken its toll on my marriage, my family, my career -- it's just over. I felt so abandoned. I felt betrayed," Variety quoted Evans as recalling.
She had accused Weinstein of forcing her to indulge in oral sex during a midday meeting at his Tribeca office in 20014
The allegations first surfaced in Ronan Farrow's piece in the New Yorker in October 2017.
After the article was published, she was approached by three officers from the New York Police Department who said that she was the "only one" who could put the Hollywood bigshot in jail.
Weinstein is set to go on trial on January 6 on five charges, which include allegations that he raped another woman in 2013 and forcibly performed oral sex on a third victim in 2006.
Actress Annabella Sciorra is also expected to testify against the disgraced producer and state that Weinstein raped her in 1993.
Evans, once an aspiring actor also revealed one of the hardest moments when police and the D.A.'s office had her visit the scene of the alleged crime.
"They made me go walk the crime scene in [Weinstein's] old office in Tribeca. And afterward, I just sat on the subway with my husband saying, 'Everything's gonna be all right.' I just cried because 'How could it be?'" she remembered.
Although Evans described her journey as a "messy" one, she still wants survivors to keep coming forward with their stories and "own their truth."
Of late, actor Cara Delevigne also opened up about Weinstein who said that she'd "never make it in this industry as a gay woman." (ANI)

