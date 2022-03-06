'I have never hugged him so tight,' Peta Murgatroyd shares after Maks Chmerkovskiy returns from Ukraine

Washington [US], March 6 (ANI): 'Dancing with the Stars' alum Peta Murgatroyd has penned an emotional note after her husband-dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy returned to the US from Ukraine.

According to People Magazine, on Wednesday, the couple were photographed embracing at Los Angeles International Airport.

Three days later, Murgatroyd, 35, shared her relief in being reunited with her husband, whom she wed in 2017, in an emotional Instagram post featuring photos of Chmerkovskiy, 42, with their family.

"I never thought our family would be directly affected by this in our lifetime," Murgatroyd wrote on Saturday. "I never thought what we are seeing on our TVs was a reality in 2022. I have never hugged him so tight. Shaking and forever grateful."



"Now it's time to heal," she continued. "We cannot go back to our normal. Our lives are forever changed. We have a new normal, and that's ok."



Though Chmerkovskiy is back in the US, Murgatroyd promised that she and her husband will continue their "efforts to provide assistance to the Ukrainian refugees" moving forward.

"Thank you from the depths of my soul for all the support and constant outpouring of love. I see everything and I am forever thankful. Xo," she added.

For the unversed, on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen." (ANI)

