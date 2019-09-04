I just love him, says Chris Pratt on brotherly bond with Tom Holland

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): Actors Chris Pratt and Tom Holland may be buddies for life but it is difficult to guess the boss in their relationship.

The two actors during their appearance at EW and PEOPLE's video studio backstage hilariously shared their brotherly love

"I think we have a relationship that's a bit like an older brother younger-brother type of situation," Pratt said.

While Holland termed himself as "alder brother," and gestured at Pratt as the "younger brother."

Pratt has a different opinion altogether and said, "I do kind of think of Tom as a younger brother. We've worked in the same arenas, and I've seen him come up and be exceptional and arrive, and it's kind of nice,"

Pratt continued, "I feel like I want to help him and take care of him, and look at that face. I just love him."

The two actors, who've shared screen space in Marvel films 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Endgame,' will be seen reuniting again for the upcoming Pixar film, 'Onward.'

The animated movie set in a suburban fantasy world focuses on two teenage elf brothers, voiced by Pratt and Holland, who lost their father at a young age.

They embark on an extraordinary journey to see if there's enough magic left in their material, modern world for them to spend one last day with their father. As fans can see in the film's official teaser, Pratt's Barley is the adventurous older brother to Holland's Ian, the more guarded of the Lightfoot brothers.

"My character, Barley, he just really loves his brother but also he's as annoying as he is helpful. And I hope that's not the case with me," Pratt says in the video.

"He's like my big LA brother. My LA bro," Holland says. (ANI)

