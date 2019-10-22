Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale

I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds: Kate Beckinsale

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:36 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Seems like Kate Beckinsale has found her twin in none other than Ryan Reynolds!
While stopping by 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' on Sunday, the 46-year old actor told the host that her looks are "exactly" similar to the 'Deadpool' actor.
"I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds. Like in a shocking way," Page Six quoted Beckinsale as saying.
"Like sometimes when I see a bus going by with a poster on it, I think, 'Damn, I look hot. Oh wait, that's not me. Also, I've never done that movie," she continued.
After Fallon was unable to find any likeness between the two, Beckinsale went on to detail the spec further.
"I've wrestled with how, obviously, he's not even like a sort of slightly-girly, boy-bander type," she shared.
Calling him a "big Canadian man", the actor said that she "really" sees herself "in him."
Despite all the sameness, she believes the two have; Beckinsale is convinced that the two can never "be in the same room".
"Because one of us would, I think, explode, or something would happen," she said.
Adding more to it, the actor revealed that some of her past boyfriends have met Reynolds but felt a little uncomfortable with him.
"I have had boyfriends be in the same room as him when I wasn't there and feel really compromised. Like, way too intimate," she said. (ANI)

