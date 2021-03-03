'I love you my life': Shawn Mendes wishes Camila Cabello on her birthday

Washington [US], March 3 (ANI): As American singer, Camila Cabello ringed in her 24th birthday on Wednesday (local time), her beau and singer Shawn Mendes penned a heartfelt note to mark the special day.

The 22-year-old Canadian singer took to his Instagram account and shared a beautiful picture featuring himself with the birthday girl. The much-in-love couple are seen posing for a rare mirror selfie as the light beams on Camila's face, while Shawn records them with a professional camera.

Along with the picture, Shawn also penned a heartwarming note for his girlfriend and 'Senorita' co-singer. He wrote, "Happy birthday to the kindest, bravest and most beautiful person I've ever known."





Addressing her as his life in the Spanish language, he wrote, "I love you more every day mi vida (my life)," using a heart emoticon in the caption.

The picture managed to accumulate more than 2 million likes within two hours of being posted.

The post received a lot of love from the fans of the celebrity couple as well as their colleagues from the industry. (ANI)

