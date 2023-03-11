'I Think You Should Leave' Season 3 gets premiere date

Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): Little under a year after Netflix announced its renewal, "I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson" has finally established the release date for its much-awaited third season.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the six-episode third season of Robinson's absurdist sketch comedy series will be in the race for this year's nominations at TV's biggest night because it will premiere on May 30, one day before the 2023 Primetime Emmy eligibility cutoff.

Created and written by Robinson and Zach Kanin, Netflix promises the third season of "I Think You Should Leave" will see the duo "bring their distinct comedy style and observational humour to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations," as per Variety.



Exactly as Robinson and Kanin are about to receive the Sketch Comedy Award at Variety's Power of Comedy event at SXSW, the premiere date information was made public on Friday.

"I Think You Should Leave" is executive produced by Alice Mathias, Alex Bach, and Dan Powell for Irony Point, as well as the members of The Lonely Island Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone. Robinson and Kanin are also involved.

The short-form comedy, drama, or variety series "I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson" earned its first Emmy nominations in 2022, and Robinson also won for best actor in a short-form comedy or drama series. Also, the programme received the WGA Award for comedy/variety sketch series in 2020 and 2022. (ANI)

